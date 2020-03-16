LIMA — Andrew W. 'Andy' Ryan age 45 of Las Vegas and formerly of Lima passed away March 9, 2020 from a massive stroke. He was born Oct. 25, 1974 in Lima to David and Judy Hardin Ryan who survive in Lima.

Andy attended the Lutheran Church and had been a high school Math teacher at Valley High School in Clark County, Nevada.

Additional survivors include brothers Greg Ryan of Las Vegas and Keith (Dawn) Ryan of Bellefontaine.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date and burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery.