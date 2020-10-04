1/1
Andrew Szippl
LIMA — Andrew F. "Andy' Szippl, 98, died at 10:15 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his residence.

Andrew was born on July 3, 1922, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Andrew Szippl and Theresa (Wolfe) Szippl. On September 14, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, he married Dorothy Mae Evelyn (Will) Szippl.

He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. He graduated from Cleveland State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering.

He served in the US Army from April 1943 to February 1946 attaining the rank of Corporal, serving in the 789th FA BTLN.

He was an Electrical Engineer and worked as a Generator Design Engineer for Marathon Electric Co. for 29 years, retiring in 1987.

He is survived by his children, David (Joann) Szippl, of Sidney, OH, Janet (Gary) Swallow, of Lima, OH, Rev. Richard Szippl, SVD, Nagoya, Japan, Margaret (Mike) Madigan, of Harrod, OH, Bill (Jeanne) Szippl, of Ada, OH, Tim(Susanne) Szippl, of Overland Park, KS, John (Rosie) Szippl, of Harrod, OH, son-in-law, Mitchell Pitts, of Ada, OH, Seventeen grandchildren, twenty-two, great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Galen Younkin and Russell Will; special cousin Marie Kurcz; many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Evelyn Szippl, son, Steven Szippl. daughter, Mary Pitts, a brother, Alex Szippl and two sisters, Martha Guska and Anna Szippl.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5-8 P.M. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. On Wednesday from 10-11 A.M. at St. Rose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M.

To view a live stream of the Mass visit www.stroselimaohio.org Interment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Home Health or St. Rose School or Donors choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com. Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
