LIMA — Andrew W. Wyant, 89 of Lima, passed away September 20, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. Andy was born February 11, 1930, in Mayport, PA, to George and Leila (Hines) Wyant, who preceded him in death. On December 26, 1949, he married Doris (Syphrit) Wyant, who survives him in Lima. Andy was a proud United States Navy Veteran who served during the Korean War. He was the District Supervisor and District Manager of Lawson's and the Dairy Mart in Lima and later retired from his convenience store, Handy Andy's. Andy enjoyed hunting, fishing, cards, word puzzles and his dogs. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; he was lovingly known by his great-grandchildren as "Grandpa Goat-Head". Andy's famous line was "I'm going to beat your butt with a board", but his grandkids and great-grandkids knew better. In addition to his wife, Andy is survived by his son, Gerald A. (Debra) Wyant of Hudson, MI; daughter, Georgia (Rick) Groves of Lima, OH; son, Donald E. Wyant of Delphos, OH; son, Andrew B. Wyant of Lima, OH; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Louella Wyant of Warren, OH and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant son, George Glen Wyant; daughter-in-law, Caroline Wyant and his sisters, Katherine Boldman, Virginia Simpson and Lillian McKinley. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.