Andrey Newbury
1936 - 2020
LIMA — Audrey Jean Newbury, age 83, passed away at 9:48 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home in Lima surrounded by her family.

Audrey was born on October 10, 1936, in Cardington, Ohio, to the late Gerald L. and Mildred C. (Smiley) Fowble. On January 22, 1955, she married Richard Birl "Dick" Newbury, who preceded her in death on May 19, 2015.

Audrey was a beautician at Ida Louise Beauty Shop and was self-employed at Kibby Corner Beauty Shop for 18 years. She was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church in Lima, and a former Sunday School Teacher there. She was a member of Forest Park United Methodist Church in Lima. She bowled for 50 years in the Women's Church League. She also loved the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

She is survived by her children: Richard "Mike" (Connie) Newbury and Terri" (Melvin) Ward, both of Lima; grandchildren: Jaramie (Sara) Newbury, Alicia (Peg) Newbury, Dale (Chris) Newbury, Chad (Emma) Ward, Kristy Newbury, Ashley (Jonathan) Bell and Adam (Megan) Newbury; great-grandchildren: Ariah, Jayden, Jaykob, Alexis, Keaton, Payton, Logan, Mercedese, Marcus, Gunner, Sadie, Kaylin, Parker, Mackenzie, Trinity, Tyson, Alanna, Sawyer and Mila; great-great-grandchild: Kaizer, sisters: Shirley (Robert) Robinson and Geraldine "Jerry" (Doug) Osborne; and brother, Gary (Helen) Fowble.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shelley Ward and her daughter Rebecca "Becky" Newbury in addition to her husband and parents.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Pastor Teresa Wenrick will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Forest Park United Methodist Church, Lima.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
