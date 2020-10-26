1/1
Angelia Stiggers
LIMA —Ms. Angelia Antoinette Stiggers, age 71, passed from this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at approximately 8:13 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on July 26, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Paul and Obelia (Phason) Stiggers, Sr.; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Stiggers worked at the Civic Center in Food Service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Heights. She leaves to cherish her precious memory 5 sons; Mark Stiggers of Las Vegas, NV, Eric Stiggers and Eugene Stiggers both of Lima. Antonio Stiggers of Columbus, OH and Angelo White of Los Angeles, CA. 3 daughters; Cherese Stiggers, Tameka Stiggers and Shawnte Vaske (Joseph) all of Lima. 33 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. 4 brothers; Anthony Stiggers, Nathanial (Rosalind) Stiggers, Paul Stiggers, Jr. and James Stiggers. 3 sisters; Erie Mae Kessler, Bernice Tate and Arbelia Duncan. A special son; Justin Meeks. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Thomas Stiggers, Chico Stiggers, Sonny Stiggers and Robert Stiggers. 2 sisters; Josephine Carr and Louise Luckett. 4 grandchildren.

Services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark funeral Home, with Rev. Austin, Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment - Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the STIGGERS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 23, 2020
My Mother was a light in my life and my best friend! She had a strong faith in God that everyone could see. She was so kind and loving, I will miss her dearly and she will never be forgotten. I love you Mama and will honor your memory. Rest Easy Beautiful Soul. No more pain and suffering.
Tameka Stiggers
Daughter
