Angelia Stiggers

LIMA —Ms. Angelia Antoinette Stiggers, age 71, passed from this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at approximately 8:13 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on July 26, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Paul and Obelia (Phason) Stiggers, Sr.; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Stiggers worked at the Civic Center in Food Service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Heights. She leaves to cherish her precious memory 5 sons; Mark Stiggers of Las Vegas, NV, Eric Stiggers and Eugene Stiggers both of Lima. Antonio Stiggers of Columbus, OH and Angelo White of Los Angeles, CA. 3 daughters; Cherese Stiggers, Tameka Stiggers and Shawnte Vaske (Joseph) all of Lima. 33 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. 4 brothers; Anthony Stiggers, Nathanial (Rosalind) Stiggers, Paul Stiggers, Jr. and James Stiggers. 3 sisters; Erie Mae Kessler, Bernice Tate and Arbelia Duncan. A special son; Justin Meeks. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Thomas Stiggers, Chico Stiggers, Sonny Stiggers and Robert Stiggers. 2 sisters; Josephine Carr and Louise Luckett. 4 grandchildren.

Services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark funeral Home, with Rev. Austin, Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment - Woodlawn Cemetery

