SPENCERVILLE — Angelica Lynn "Angel" Moorman, 43, of Spencerville, died Friday afternoon, April 3, 2020 at her residence following a sudden illness.

She was born September 10, 1976 in Elyria, Ohio to Richard Beebe of Carrabelle, Fl., who is deceased. She was adopted by James and Mary McCoy Michaels, who survive in Lima. On July 4, 2009 she married Jeremy Joe Moorman, who survives, along with three children; Jessica Hoffman of Spencerville, Jared Hoffman of St. Marys and Audrianna Hoffman of Spencerville, four grandchildren; Madalyn Conley, Mason Wahlie, Breck Hoffman and Kisen Gordon, her father and mother-in-law Bruce and Lois Moorman of Spencerville and her aunt Julie Fuller of Jackson, AL.

Angel was a graduate of the STNA program at Apollo Career Center and for 20 plus years had worked at Roselawn Manor in Spencerville and Otterbein in St. Marys.

She was an avid animal lover. There was no such thing as a stray animal to her. She also loved going to various area zoos. She was an enthusiastic reader. Her favorite authors were Stephen King and Dean Koontz. She enjoyed listening to and attending Rock concerts.

Her favorite holiday was Halloween and loved watching horror movies. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed spending time in Tennessee, St. Louis and Philadelphia.

Angel was deeply loved by her family. She loved being "Mimi" to her grandchildren and they all loved her. She took great pride in always having her nails decorated and styled.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held soon with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. At some wonderful time in the future there will be a more public gathering to be announced at that time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, in care of the Bayliff Funeral Home, 728 East Fourth Street, Spencerville, Ohio 45887.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville.

