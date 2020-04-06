LIMA — Angelyn M. Kline, age 97, of Lima, passed away at 11:20 am on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Mercy Health- St Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on August 26, 1922 to Walter and Hazel (Folk) Peter. On December 16, 1950, she married Lawnie V. Kline Jr. who preceded her in death on May 5, 1994.

During World War II, she worked as a welder making military parts at Artcraft of Lima, where after the war, she met the love of her life, Lawnie. They had 2 daughters together, Ronda (Steve) Mason and Lisa (Christopher) Radebaugh. Angelyn had 6 grandchildren; Melissa (Matt) Moeller, Kristy Mason, Steffanie (Justin) Walker, Brittany Mason, Christopher Radebaugh II and Ashley (Nate) Sackinger. She also has 10 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews. Angelyn was preceded in death by her brother Frederick J. Peters and his wife Millie, and her brother in-laws and sister in-laws Delno and Betty Kline and Wayne and Donna Hollar. She was also preceded by a special cousin Millie Workman, who she had many great times with.

She attended the First Church of God early in her life and more recently attended the Westside United Methodist Church.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, Lima. There will be no public visitation or services due to the restrictions of Covid-19 pandemic, the family will be having private family services will occur at Memorial Park Cemetery.

