LIMA — Anita L. Marshall, 77, passed away on December 18, 2019, at 5:07 pm, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, OH.

Anita was born July 14, 1942 in Lima, OH, to Robert Mcpheron and Betty Ruble both of whom preceded her in death. On September 2, 1977 she married James Marshall who preceded her in death on July 22, 2001.

Anita was a very special woman and was loved by all who knew her. Animals were very dear to Anita, and she especially loved doting on her cats and dogs. She found great joy in crocheting and was an avid reader. She was a member of Crossroads Church of God and also had ties with North Park Community Church. One of her greatest joys was visiting Arcadia, Sault Ste. Marie and Mackinaw, Michigan. She loved to spend hours fishing and watching freighters sail by. She was a loving homemaker and was always there for her friends and family. She will be sorely missed.

Survivors include: Siblings, Sharon Lewis of Napoleon, Ohio, Robert (Michele) Mcpheron and Pam (Jim) Baker of Lima.

Preceded in death by: spouse, James Marshall; parents, Robert Mcpheron and Betty Ruble; as well as brother-in-law, Lou Lewis.

Services will be held on Friday, December 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES EASTSIDE CHAPEL at 828 Bellefontaine Avenue, in Lima.

A visitation will take place immediately prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. also at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Jim Baker will officiate the service.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Park Community Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.