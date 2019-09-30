LIMA — Ann Marie Arthur, 51 passed away at 4:43 A.M. on September 28, 2019 at her residence after a courageous 2 year battle with ALS. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Ann had touched in some way throughout her too short, yet very memorable life.

Ann touched many with her unbelievable smile, outgoing personality and kind words to all that brought so much joy to family and friends. She was never a stranger to anyone. Ann was a lifelong Catholic attending St Charles in her childhood and most recently Calvary Chapel of Lima.

Ann is survived by her husband of 31 years Jeffery, daughter Jessica her spouse Jon Foley, son Joseph, her mother Barbara McNamara, brother John (Cathy) McNamara and sister Maureen (Keith) Davis. She also had 35 nieces and nephews that she adored including a great- great niece; a brother-in-law - Rod (Sue) Arthur; 3 sister-in-laws - Mary Arthur; Dianna (fiancee' Mike) Drexler; and Lisa (Jeff) Gordon. Preceding her in death was her loving father Paul J McNamara.

Ann attended Lima Central Catholic high school in Lima then continued her education at Mount St. Joseph's and Tampa College of Media Arts where she earned her degree in Commercial Art. Ann was most recently a homemaker and also co-operated 10 successful car washes in Ohio and Georgia along with her husband.

Ann lived life to the fullest and enjoyed family/friends as well as snowmobiling, boating, fishing, and spending time at her cabins in Northern Michigan. She enjoyed cooking, socializing with people, loved her pets Tater, Chip, Eevee, Baby,and numerous other wild animals that visited the patio daily. Ann never wanted to be the center of attention, never wanted credit for her accomplishments, and did everything for her family. She will be missed…

The family would like to thank everyone who helped us in some way make it through this terrible disease.

Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Lima.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m., Thursday at the church.

Memorial Donations to SRMC Hospice.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.