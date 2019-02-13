LIMA — Ann Marie Bercaw, 82, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

Ann was born on Sunday, June 14, 1936, in Bryan, Ohio, to the late Frank and Lucille (Mower) Mathews. On Sunday, January 13, 1957, she married John Richard Bercaw, who survives in Lima. They just celebrated 62 years together.

Ann had earned a Masters Degree in Education and had almost completed her Doctorate. She had been an Elementary Teacher in the Lima City Schools for 25 years. She then served as a Substitute Teacher at Shawnee Local Schools and the Elida Local Schools. She was a member of the Lima Community Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by two sons: Mark Bercaw of Lima and Chris (Penny) Bercaw of Elida, Ohio, two daughters: Stephanie (Steve) McElderry of Lima and Jennifer (Bill) Wren of Bellefontaine, Ohio, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother Dave (Mary Rose) May of Lima, several step-brothers and step-sisters, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Thom Mathews, and sister Sue Mathews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Lima Community Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Doug Boquist officiating. Burial of ashes will be at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Community Church of the Nazarene, 2945 N. Cole St., Lima, Ohio 45805.

