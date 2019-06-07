COLUMBUS GROVE — Ann L. Bogart, 84, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health Systems. She was born September 13, 1934 in Medina, Ohio to Frank and Violet (Betz) Vance. They both preceded her in death.

On Sept 13, 1953, she married William "Bill" J. Bogart. He preceded her in death on October 8, 1996.

Ann is survived by her two sons: Michael Bogart and William (Angie) Bogart; one daughter: Kathryn Bogart; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and one brother, John Teegardin.

She was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1952. She had worked in Columbus Grove at the former, Stewart's Department Store for many years. She served as a past Worthy Matron and member of the Order of Eastern Star, and also a member of the Blocks to Books Mother's Club. Ann enjoyed gardening, the Cleveland Indians, The Ohio State Buckeyes and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019, with services following the visitation Sunday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Jim Klausing will officiate, with burial to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Challenged Champions Equestrian Center, 11913 Rd 6, Ottawa, OH 45875.

