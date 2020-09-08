1/1
Ann Cecere
CRIDERSVILLE — Ann K. Cecere, 89, of Otterbein-Cridersville and Wapakoneta, died 3:34 p.m., Sun. Sept. 6, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 25, 1930, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Alfred & Josephine (DeNicola) Palombo, who preceded her in death. On Feb. 3, 1951, she married George A. Cecere, and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2012.

Survivors include, a sister, Marie Chmielewski, Suttons Bay, MI; 3 children, Cheryl (Todd) Williamson, Lima, OH, George (Terri) Cecere, Centerville, OH, Joni (Frank) Altrui, Riverview, FL; grandchildren, Joanna (Fred) Dill, Hagerstown, IN, Andrew (Wendy) Murino, Lima, OH, Nick (Amanda) Cecere, Boulder, CO, Jamie (Seth) Ellis, Lima, OH; great grandchildren, Brennen, Carter, Lillian, Lucas, Adrianna, Evelyn, Austin, & Owen.

A homemaker, Ann worked at the Piece Goods Shop, Herwig's Drug Store, Friend's Office Supplies, and the office of Dr. Searcy, D.D.S. She was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, where she was active with various church organizations. She was a charter member and chaplain at the Perpetual Chapel, and was active with St. Vincent DePaul. Ann was a member & past president of the Wapakoneta Woman's Club, and a charter member of Stephen Ministries. Her other memberships included The Red Hat Society, and the Junior Service League. Ann enjoyed crossword puzzles, her Mahjongg group, and everything "Peanut Butter". She was very creative with family activities such as songs, poems, and limericks to name a few. She was always quick witted and had a great sense of humor. Ann always chose to be happy and project a positive outlook on life, whatever challenges came her way.

"Mom/Grandma/ Ann was our singer of songs, teller of jokes, and writer of silly stories. She loved family fiercely, as well as every dog she ever knew. Above all else, Ann had a lifelong devotion to her family and an unwavering sense of joy, strength, and pride found in nurturing those she loved. "In her 89 years, she left a smile on the face of every person she met".

Private family services will be at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta with Rev. Jedidiah Tritle officiating. Burial will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize Co. Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

