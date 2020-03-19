Ann Elizabeth Sutton Esselstein

Ann Elizabeth Sutton Esselstein, 53, of Rockford, passed away at 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Because of national health concerns, Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home and the Esselstein family are following directives outlined by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, limiting attendance to the visitation and funeral service to immediate family only. Please reach out to us and we will share your sympathies with Ann's family. As always, you are also able to express condolences online at www.ketchamripley.com. A larger celebration of Ann's life, open to all, will be held at a later date. We will provide details of that celebration as soon as they are available.

Memorials for Ann may be directed to the James Cancer Research Center, 460 West 10Th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, 43210.


Published in The Lima News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
