FINDLAY — Ann Rees Fassett, age 89, gracefully passed away on June 25, 2019.

Ann was born in 1930 to Earl Henry and Mildred Bloom Rees in Findlay, Ohio. Ann's husband of 63 years, Joe, predeceased her in 2013. Her loving brother, Earl Douglas Rees, and both of her parents also predeceased Ann.

Ann graduated from Findlay High School and attended Ohio University. She married her high school sweetheart, Joe, on July 1, 1950. They served as houseparents at Denison University where Joe was earning his degree. Ann and Joe had many fun memories of that role! Following Denison, Ann and Joe spent happy years in Findlay, Ohio where their daughters were born. Ann and Joe moved to Lima, Ohio in 1963. Joe was a Partner with McDonald Company. Ann and Joe were loving members and active supporters of Market Street Presbyterian Church.

Ann was an active member of the Lima Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Arbutus Club,YWCA,Shawnee Country Club, Shawnee PTA, Girl Scouts, tutoring the adult GED program and many endless committees supporting school, church, community and some very fun women'sgroups. Many people will attest to the fact that Ann Fassett was a fabulous and supportive friend!

Ann and Joe bought and renovated a 50 acre farm where they founded The Equestrian Therapy Program in 1982 with Bev Thompson. This non-profit organization is now a thriving independent entity benefiting 11 counties in Northwest Ohio. So much hard work, thoughtfulness, love and planning (not to mention effective fundraising by a very compelling lady) resulted in an important therapeutic riding program. Ann gave and received so much love from her horses:Shadow, Adam, Gallant, Andy and, especially, Sevi. All the ET Program participants, families,horses, volunteers, and coworkers were near and dear to her heart.

Ann Fassett has received many honors including: The St. Ritas Hospital Mercy Award, the J.C.Penny Golden Rule Award, the Lima Noon Sertoma Service to Mankind Award, the Paradigm Spirit of Women Award for Community and was featured in the book "Extraordinary Ordinary Women" (Anderson). Ann also received the Volunteer of the Year award from NARHA (North American Riding for the Handicapped Association).

Family was of the utmost importance and joy in life to Ann and Joe. Ann will be deeply and lovingly missed by their daughters and families - Julie (Ed) Malmstrom, Jill (Bob) Prugar, Peg(Rob) Athanas, Betsi (Charles) Dahan. She was a totally loving Grammy to Tim (Karaugh) Prugar,Joel Dahan, Tyler (Jessica) Malmstrom, Chris (Caroline) Prugar, Danny Dahan, Cassie Prugarand Amy Dahan. Ann felt blessed to know her "Greats" Addie, Ben and Bo Prugar.

Ann's girls would like to thank Vonda Rempfer at Interim Health Care and the administrators,nurses and all of the aides who cared for Ann so lovingly. This allowed her to remain in her home with her supportive and entertaining cats, Johnnie and Foxy.

There will be a funeral service held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Market Street Presbyterian Church. Officiating the service will be Rev. Dottie Kaiser. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2-6 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donations will be much appreciated by The Equestrian Therapy Program (etpfarm.org) and Market Street Presbyterian Church (mspclima.org). Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.