LEIPSIC — Ann E. Giesige, 96, of Leipsic, formerly of New Bavaria passed away peacefully with family at her side on May 10, 2019. She was born January 11, 1923 in a log cabin in Hardin County to Terrance and Elizabeth (Connor) Laws. In 1946 she married Leonard "Butch" Giesige who preceded her in death in 1987.

Ann is survived by her children, Len (Linda) Giesige of Manitou Beach, MI, Beth (Denny) Steffan of Leipsic, Sue (Larry) Bloom of Toledo, and Lori (Craig) Diem of Centerville; a sister-in-law, Mildred Laws of Dayton; 11 grandchildren, Kim Griffin, Kurt (Rachel) Steffan, Scott Steffan, Megan McClymonds, Brenna Giesige, Nathan Giesige, Shannon Giesige, Nick (Crystal) LaVoy, Krista LaVoy, Danielle (Jason) Martin, and Michelle Diem; and 9 great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in death was a son, Richard Giesige; a grandson, Shawn Steffan; siblings, John (Mary Kay) Laws, Robert (Mozelle) Laws, and Rosemary (Earl) Baughman; and a nephew, Lowell Baughman.

Ann graduated from Kenton High School in 1940 and St. Rita's School of Nursing in Lima in 1944. She retired as a RN from Henry County Hospital, Napoleon in 1988. Ann moved from the family farm in Henry County in 1988 to Ottawa where she resided until 2013 when she moved to The Meadows of Leipsic. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria. She loved to crochet and had made many afghans and scrubbies for family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria with Fr. Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic where there will be a Rosary Service at 1:30 p.m.

Donations in Ann's honor may be made to , the , or to Putnam County Hospice