LIMA — Ann Patricia Kieswetter,72 of Lima passed away Thursday April 30,2020 at Shawnee manor care center. Ann was born January 28,1948 in Columbus, Ohio to Hugh and Patsy Maley. They preceded her in death. Ann went to Lima Central Catholic high school. She worked at the Lima State hospital and retired from Rays place after 20 years of service. Ann is survived by her four children: Shawn ( Julie) McGuire of Lima Shannon Prowant ( Mike Hopper) of Burlington, Ky. Erin(Wendel) Woods of Laurenceburg, Ky. Jessica Kieswetter(Nick Finney) of Delphos Nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren. A sister,Ellen Price of Gallipolis, Oh. Special friend, Nile " hippie" Napier of Lima. She was preceded in death by her brother in law, James Price. Arrangements were entrusted with Habegger Funeral services. A private family memorial service to be held at a later date. Share memories and condolence by visiting www.habeggerfuneralservice.com

Published in The Lima News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
