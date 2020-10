FORT RECOVERY — Ann Serio, 39, died October 12, 2020, in the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. A memorial service, to be announced at a later date, will be held at Christ Church in Fort Recovery, with Pastor Quintin Elsea officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of W.H. DICK & SONS-HELLWARTH FUNERAL HOME, CELINA.