Anna Binkley
SPENCERVILLE — Anna M. "Grandma Bones" Binkley, 100, of rural Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 12:45 AM Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville, where she had resided for 10 years.

She was born December 19, 1919 near Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Michael and Katherine Lutch Fernolend. On January 7, 1943 she married Duane M. "Bones" Binkley, who passed away April 6, 2008.

Surviving are her son David V.( Glenna) Binkley of Lima, her daughter Diane K. Litsey of Spencerville and her daughter-in-law Judy A. Binkley of Lima, grandchildren, Jon D. Brewer of Venedocia, Brian M. (Melissa M.) Binkley of Lima, Amber L. (Steve Charles) Litsey of Slidel, Louisiana, Jennifer A. (David) Myers of Lima, and David C. (Stacey Lynn) Litsey of Spencerville and step-granddaughter Kisha (Chris) Blue of Van Wert; her great grandchildren, Braden, Carson, Emily, Elise, Evan, Katelyn, Dylan, Miah, Brooklyn and Brianna and her in-laws Dick Fryer of Spencerville and Norma Winkle of Cridersville.

Preceding her in death are her son Duane Michael Binkley, son-in-law David Litsey, her siblings Katie ( John) Tomsic, Sara (George) Frischkorn, George "Gig" Fernolend and Michael Fernolend, in-laws, Greta (Lyman Jr.) Mulholland, Sharon (Don) Graessle, Linda Fryer, Donald, Keith, Robert and Darrell Binkley and Charles Winkle, and grandson Jason Binkley.

A homemaker, Anna was an excellent seamstress, cook and gardener.

She was a long time member of the First English Lutheran Church in Wapakoneta.

Graveside funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday in the Fort Amanda Cemetery, next to the State Park, with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery.

The family would like to express their" Deepest Thanks" to the many caregivers at the Roselawn Manor over the past 10 years care of Anna "Grandma Bones".

Memorial contributions may be made to the Roselawn Manor Activities Fund or Allen County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent tbayliff @woh.rr.com

The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for the family and arrangements.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
