Anna Condon

CRIDERSVILLE — Anna L. Condon, 91 of Cridersville, went to her heavenly home on July 5, 2020 at her residence.

Anna was born on October 22, 1928 in Allen County, Ohio to Roscoe and Della (Carter) Porter. In 1975 she married her best friend and devoted husband John "Jack" Condon who preceded her in death. She had 4 siblings: Bill Porter, Dorothy Haver, Elizabeth "Nellie" Sites and David Porter, all of whom are deceased. She is survived by a dear sister-in-law Carol Ann Cotterman of Lima.

Anna spent her entire life working hard and caring for many people. She retired from Excello/Airfoil Textron in 1990, traveled to many places and especially loved family fishing trips or just being with her family.

Anna had 5 children: Della (Nick) Carder both deceased, Judy (Jim deceased) Clayton of Michigan, Chris (Ron) Kemper of Elida, Lorree Povisil (deceased) and Kyle (Sandy) Condon of South Carolina. Her grandchildren are Jeff, Joe (Susie,) Mark (Krystal,) and Tim Carder all of the Lima area, Claudia (Bill) Wahl, Jimmy (deceased), Lynette (Jeff) Graham and Dan (Emily Robinson) Clayton all of Michigan. She was also blessed with 25 great-grandchildren and 11 great- great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Anna will be momentously missed by her friends, especially Pat Cummins, Alice Hayhurst, Betty Doshe and her swimming and lunch friends.

In her 91 years she worked many places, met a lot of people and knew too many people to mention. She will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral services will begin 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

The family will receive friends for the immune compromised from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, and for the general public, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Ohio Food Bank in her memory.

