1/1
Anna Condon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CRIDERSVILLE — Anna L. Condon, 91 of Cridersville, went to her heavenly home on July 5, 2020 at her residence.

Anna was born on October 22, 1928 in Allen County, Ohio to Roscoe and Della (Carter) Porter. In 1975 she married her best friend and devoted husband John "Jack" Condon who preceded her in death. She had 4 siblings: Bill Porter, Dorothy Haver, Elizabeth "Nellie" Sites and David Porter, all of whom are deceased. She is survived by a dear sister-in-law Carol Ann Cotterman of Lima.

Anna spent her entire life working hard and caring for many people. She retired from Excello/Airfoil Textron in 1990, traveled to many places and especially loved family fishing trips or just being with her family.

Anna had 5 children: Della (Nick) Carder both deceased, Judy (Jim deceased) Clayton of Michigan, Chris (Ron) Kemper of Elida, Lorree Povisil (deceased) and Kyle (Sandy) Condon of South Carolina. Her grandchildren are Jeff, Joe (Susie,) Mark (Krystal,) and Tim Carder all of the Lima area, Claudia (Bill) Wahl, Jimmy (deceased), Lynette (Jeff) Graham and Dan (Emily Robinson) Clayton all of Michigan. She was also blessed with 25 great-grandchildren and 11 great- great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Anna will be momentously missed by her friends, especially Pat Cummins, Alice Hayhurst, Betty Doshe and her swimming and lunch friends.

In her 91 years she worked many places, met a lot of people and knew too many people to mention. She will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral services will begin 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

The family will receive friends for the immune compromised from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, and for the general public, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Ohio Food Bank in her memory.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved