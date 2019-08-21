LIMA — Anna Marie Coulter, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18th, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center. Born December 5th, 1926 to the late Ira and Claribel (McMillen) Fleece of Roundhead, Ohio, Anna was a graduate of Roundhead High School, as was her beloved late husband and best friend of 54 years, Derwin Coulter, who she married on December 5th, 1946.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Derwin, son Robert 'Bob' Coulter, daughter Betty Denham, brother Charles Fleece, and sisters Maxine Dodds and Shirley Moore. She is survived by her daughter Carol (Jim) Slaker of Arizona, and son John (Linda) Coulter of North Carolina; granddaughter Lisa Denham of California, and grandsons Aaron Denham of Indiana, Ryan Coulter of Illinois, and Matthew Coulter of North Carolina; and 5 great-grandchildren.

In addition to raising four children, Mrs. Coulter worked in retail sales for many years at Sears and Elder-Beerman and volunteered at St. Rita's Medical Center as well. Her true passion was that of a blood donor and volunteer for the local chapter of the American Red Cross. Ann also was an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church for 63 years.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 from 10:00-12:00 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, 920 N. Cable Rd. in Lima. A memorial service by Pastor Ted Bible of St. Mark's UMC will follow at 12:00 noon.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's UMC of Lima, the American Red Cross, or the Gideons International. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .