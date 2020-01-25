WAPAKONETA — Anna E. Greve, 86, of Wapakoneta, died 1:21 p.m., Fri. Jan. 24, 2020, at Wapakoneta Manor with her family at her side. She was born Feb. 1, 1933, in Lima, the daughter of Walter & Edna (Bishop) Eversman, who preceded her in death. On Feb. 7, 1953, she married Nelson B. "Nellie" Greve, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2012.

Survivors include,

3 children, Beverly (Tom) Lee, Wapakoneta,

Douglas Greve, Botkins,

& David (Brenda) Greve, Wapakoneta,

13 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, & 2 great great grandchildren,

2 sisters-in-law, Luetta Ruppert, & Iva Lou Bergman.

In addition to her parents & husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Duane Greve, 2 great grandchildren, Addison Berner & Talon Lee, and siblings, Letty Vorhis, Walter Eversman, Jr., Donald Eversman, & Art Eversman.

A homemaker, Anna was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. She was a 1951 graduate of Blume High School and along with her husband Nellie, was a member of the Grand Lake Tractor Pullers Assn. She loved wintering in Florida, gardening, and taking cruises. However, she most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tues. Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 4-8 p.m., Mon. and 9-10 a.m., Tues. at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.