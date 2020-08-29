Anna Harris

BRADENTON, FL — Anna Mae King Stubbs Harris, 90, of Bradenton, FL, and formerly of Lima, OH, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, in Bradenton. Anna, known to all as "Sweetie Pie," was born May 29, 1930, in Dearborn, MI, to Lester and Margaret (Scoles) King who preceded her in death.

She first was married to Larry Stubbs and he preceded her in death Apr. 30, 1982. On Feb. 25, 1984, she married Ralph Harris who preceded her in death Oct. 5, 2014.

Survivors include two daughters: Sondra Jester, of Bradenton, and Cherie (Tom) Harrison, of Butler, PA.; four stepchildren, Daniel Harris, of Jefferson City,TN, Tim Harris, of Ada, Randy (Vanessa) Harris, of Crowley, LA., and Stacy (George) Wolber, of Ada; four grandchildren: Shawn (Shelley) Swallow of Easton, PA., Jodi (Shawn) Counts Foster, of Lima, Jeremy Swallow, of Dunedin, FL., and Jamie Counts DeClercq of Lima; 14 step grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren, 18 step great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

She is also preceded in death by a half-brother, Gary Carroll, a sister, Jeannette Deeds, and a stepson, Steven Harris.

Anna had been employed as a secretary at various businesses around Lima, including Gro-Cord, Equitable Life Assurance and Cal Workman's Learning to Learn School.

She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church then joined Shawnee United Methodist Church. She was a member of Sweet Adelines and was a ballroom dancer. She enjoyed playing cards and loved to watch her grandchildren. In her later years she attended Bayshore Gardens Community Church in Bradenton.

A funeral service begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with the Revs. Charlotte Hefner and Lynda Lockwood to officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima following the service. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice Foundation Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL, 34238, Bayshore Gardens Community Church, Bradenton; or St. Rita's Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.