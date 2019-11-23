LIMA — Anna M. Hatherill, 92, passed away on November 19, 2019, at The Springs of Lima.

Anna was born June 22, 1927 in Pontiac, MI, to Leo and Ada (Steinback) Morin who both preceded her in death. On June 22, 1950 she married John Hatherill who preceded her in death on January 27, 2018.

Anna received her undergraduate degree at Michigan State University, where she met her husband John, of 67 years. She taught 30 years in the Waterford Township School District in Michigan.

Anna is survived by her children, Linda (Alan) Burkhalter of Lima, OH, Robert J. Hatherill of Corpus Christi, TX, grandchildren, J. Alexander (Sydney) Rolfe of Pittsburgh, PA, Lauren (Peter) Rolfe of Portland, OR, Morgan (Michael) Watson of Phoenix, AZ, Mason (Emily Rigali) Burkhalter of Columbus, OH, Madison (Mathew) Wenger of Phoenix, AZ, and several great - grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son, William L. Hatherill, brother, Robert (Judy) T. Morin, and brother, Herman (Bonnie) L. Morin.

There will be no public visitation and burial of cremated remains will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lima Memorial Health Systems or Mercy-Health, St. Rita's Medical Center.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Lima Memorial Heath Systems, Mercy Heath - St. Rita's and the Springs of Lima for their excellent care given to Anna during her difficult time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.