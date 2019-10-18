LIMA — Mrs. Anna Louise Pierson, age 87, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at approximately 6:00 P.m. at her residence here in Lima as a result of extensive gastric cancer.

She was born on May 11, 1932 in Florence, Alabama to the union of Cornelius and Annie (Nelson) Clemons both parents preceded her in death.

On March 9, 1958 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. William H. Pierson who preceded her in death on March 27, 2011.

Mrs. Pierson retired after over 44 years at St. Rita's Medical Center in the Laundry Department. She was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church since 1949. It was in service to her church that truly demonstrated dedication and strength of values and beliefs. She served in numerous positions including; President of the A cappella choir for 18 years, support advisor for the youth choir, and a member of the Pastors Aide. Her greatest joy was found in teaching Sunday School. She was also instrumental in establishing Children's Church. She was also a member of the Post 1911.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory a daughter; MyKel A. Pierson of Lima. Daughter-in-law; Carmen Pierson. 1 grandson: David E. Pierson, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio and 5 great-grandchildren: Javon, Jasmine, Jada, Aria and Enyla. 2 sisters: Lillie M. Kelly of Florence, Ala. and Ethel Walker of Ypsilanti, MI. A special nephew; Mr. Paul (Terri) Johnson, Jr. and 3 special grandchildren; Paul, III, Difnni and Lydia. A host of other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by a son: David E. Pierson, a great granddaughter: Amaya Street, a brother: John W. Clemons and 3 Sisters: Mary L. Johnson, Mary A. Jefferies and Cornelia Parker.

Home going services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Earnest Stephens, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services, also at the Church.

Interment - Memorial Park Cemetery -

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the PIERSON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com