CRIDERSVILLE — Anna Lunz, 84, died at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 1, 2019, at Auglaize Acres Nursing Home.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Cridersville. Pastor Samuel Payne will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home.