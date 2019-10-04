CRIDERSVILLE — Anna Lunz, age 84 of Cridersville, passed at 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Auglaize Acres Nursing Home. She was born May 2, 1935 in Auglaize County, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Ida Wierwille Schroer. On September 19, 1953 she married Loren E. Lunz who passed Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Anna graduated from Blume High School and retired as a supervisor from Superior Metal Products. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Spencerville.

Surviving are 3 sons - Terry (Judy) Lunz of Bellefontaine; Timothy Lunz of Lima; Trent (Brenda) Lunz of Cridersville; 2 daughters - Tonia Johnston of Lima and Tamara (Phil) High of Lima; 15 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are 2 brothers - Donald Schroer and Willis Schroer; a sister - Rosemary Serr; a son-in-law - Jimmy Johnston.

Services will begin 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, near Cridersville. Pastor Samuel Payne will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

