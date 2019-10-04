Anna Lunz (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH
45806
(419)-645-4501
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Cridersville, OH
Obituary
CRIDERSVILLE — Anna Lunz, age 84 of Cridersville, passed at 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Auglaize Acres Nursing Home. She was born May 2, 1935 in Auglaize County, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Ida Wierwille Schroer. On September 19, 1953 she married Loren E. Lunz who passed Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Anna graduated from Blume High School and retired as a supervisor from Superior Metal Products. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Spencerville.

Surviving are 3 sons - Terry (Judy) Lunz of Bellefontaine; Timothy Lunz of Lima; Trent (Brenda) Lunz of Cridersville; 2 daughters - Tonia Johnston of Lima and Tamara (Phil) High of Lima; 15 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are 2 brothers - Donald Schroer and Willis Schroer; a sister - Rosemary Serr; a son-in-law - Jimmy Johnston.

Services will begin 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, near Cridersville. Pastor Samuel Payne will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

Condolences by be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Cridersville, OH   (419) 645-4501
