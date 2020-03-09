LIMA — Anna F. Moser age 90, of Lima passed away 7:10 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 29, 1929 in Detroit, MI to the late Wilbur Burd and Frances Burd McNamee. She married Kenneth Moser Jan. 26, 1966 and he preceded her in death Jan. 29, 2001.

Anna was a member of the Eagles and enjoyed playing cards both in Lima and Wapak. She also enjoyed going to casinos. She enjoyed playing Euchre and going out to eat with her family and shopping was one of her passions.

Survivors include children: Nancy Staup of Lima, Lynette (David) Ellis of Elida, Dennis Langle of London, Vicki Mayer of Lima, Paula (Daniel) Burgess of Lima and Bruce (Barb) Langle of Granger, IN; 21 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren and 4 great great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son David Langle, sons-in-law Thomas Staup and Jim Mayer and siblings Paul Burd and Ruth Hoselton.

The family will receive friends 3:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home with officiating. Private burial will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the and online condolences maybe shared at BayliffAndSon.com