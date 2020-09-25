BLUFFTON —Anna Ruth Reichenbach, 95, passed away September 24, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System. Anna Ruth was born April 27, 1925 in rural Pandora to the late Albert and Pauline (Zimmerly) Lehman. On April 16, 1949 she married Dale Reichenbach, who preceded her in death on March 11, 2005.

Anna Ruth was a graduate of Pandora High School and attended Bluffton College. She was co-owner of Reistman's Dry Goods in Bluffton. Anna Ruth had also worked at the Bluffton-Richland Public Library and was a manager of the Bluffton Hospital Gift Shop. She was a member of the First Mennonite Church, Bluffton, Bluffton Garden Study Club and Telesis Club. Anna Ruth was a Girl Scout leader and Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and a life member of the Bluffton Senior Citizens Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, gardening, puzzles and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Survivors include two sons, Bruce Reichenbach of Columbus, David (Cheryl) Reichenbach of Bluffton; two daughters, Mona Reichenbach of Bluffton, Marsha (Mary Inbody) Reichenbach of Mt. Sterling, Ohio; five grandchildren, Michael (Tosha) Reichenbach, Jennifer (Quoc) Nguyen, Ryan (Catherine) Reichenbach, Rebecca (Jason) Young, Elizabeth (Adam) Johnson; eleven great-grandchildren, Kadyn, Addison and Navaeh Reichenbach, Colton Nguyen, Mara, Molly, and Megan Reichenbach, Samuel and Alexander Young, Chloe Wood and Morgan Johnson.

Anna Ruth was preceded in death by three brothers, Myron Lehman, Marvin Lehman and Earl Lehman; a sister, Hazel Steiner; and two great-grandchildren, Brady Nguyen and Adalynn Johnson.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct., 5, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Pastor Wanda Stopher officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluffton-Richland Public Library or Bluffton Senior Citizens.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.