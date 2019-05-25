LIMA — Anna L. "Ann" Staup, age 88, passed away at 6:08 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Lima Convalescent Home.

Ann was born on September 2, 1930, in Hindman, KY, to the late Robert "Bobby" and Grace (Hall) Slone. She married Robert "Bob" Welch who preceded her in death November 18, 1980. Then on September 8, 1994, she married Richard M. Staup, who preceded her in death on November 22, 2009.

Ann was a loving mother and grandmother and got enjoyment from helping her family and others. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoyed bowling with the Elkettes League at Westgate Lanes and golfing with The Golden Girls at Hawthorne Hills. She cherished her whole life the quilts made for her and her children by her mother.

She is survived by one son Greg (Noreen) Hicks of Burnside, KY, daughter Carol (Craig) Montgomery of Lima, daughter-in-law Phyllis Hicks, seven grandchildren: Lori Mercer, Phillip (Erin) Hicks, Randall (Melanie) Hicks, Courtney (Michael) Wanat, Shelley (Dr. Michael) Buch, Eric (Paloma Martinez-Cruz) Hicks, and Elizabeth (Jared) Baker, seventeen great-grandchildren, three sisters: Ora Dean Smith of Marengo, OH, Arnetta (Robert) Stewart of Leburn, KY, Mary Kathryn Slone of Lexington, KY, two brothers, Burtrom (Sophia) Slone and Worley Slone, both of Garner KY, brother-in-law Wade Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Larry Hicks, sisters: Flossie Nickles, Betty Thacker and Mildred "Midge" Smith, sister-in-law, Verna Slone, and brother-in-laws Shelby Smith, Merle Slone, James Nickles, David Thacker, and Kelley Slone.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Megan Croy will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice, , or Trinity United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lima Convalescent Home for their care and friendship to Ann.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.