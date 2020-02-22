LIMA — Annabelle Hooks, 99, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Cridersville Health Care Center.

Annabelle was born on August 20, 1920, in Ada, Ohio, to the late Frank and Leta (Tarr) Irwin. On July 2, 1938, she married Carl William Hooks Sr., who preceded her in death on February 10, 1989.

She was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church. Annabellle enjoyed participating in service club organizations, golf, fishing and bowling.

She is survived by her sons: Carl William (Eileen) Hooks Jr. of Tucson, AZ and Sidney (Kate) Hooks of Lima; four grandchildren: Todd Hooks and his wife of Colorado, Craig Hooks and his wife of California, Sean (Vanessa) Hooks of Lima and Patrick (Maria) Hooks of Parma, Ohio; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters: Madeline Gilbert and Maxine Miller.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Deacon James Bronder will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Gerard Building Fund.

