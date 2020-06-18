Anne Albano
LIMA — Anne F. Albano, 85, died at 6:55 p.m. June 14, 2020, at the Lima Convalescent Home.

She was born on July 26, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN., the daughter of the late James and Ellen (Maher) Stemper. On Oct. 25, 1953, she married Philip R. Albano and he preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 1985.

Anne was a homemaker, proudly taking care of her children and their home as her husband worked for the railroad. She enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with her family as well as traveling to Minnesota to visit family there.

She is survived by her children; Philip Albano and Mary Albano of Lima and Patricia (Scott) Albano-Seitz of Cridersville, grandchildren; Alessandra, Haley Jane, Natashia, Brittney and Renee along with numerous great-grandchildren and a host of other family. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son; Donald Albano and her siblings; Jim Stemper, Rosemary Stemper, Judie Jones and Joan Duffy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am, on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church with Father Paul Matthew officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in Anne's honor to the West Ohio Food Bank.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Lima Convalescent Home and St. Rita's Hospice for their compassion and excellent care of Anne.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for the Albano family. Online condolences may be left at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Facebook page.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
