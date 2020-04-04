ADA — Dr. Anne Lippert, age 86, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:10 AM at her residence in Ada, surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 17, 1934 in Seattle, Washington to the late Raymond and Eva (Doren) Lippert. On May 7, 1977 Anne married Jeffrey M. Schulman and he survives in Ada.

Dr. Lippert retired from Ohio Northern University of Ada, where she was the Vice President of Academic Affairs and worked as a Professor of French and served as the Chairman of the Foreign Language Department. Dr. Lippert subsequently worked as the Interim Provost for St. Joseph's University in West Hartford, CT. She was a member of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Ada and the St. Marys Catholic Church of Bluffton.

Also surviving is her daughter and son-in-law, Joanna (Tevika) Maitavuki of Ada; her two granddaughters: Mia and Beatrice; a brother, John (Jan) Lippert of Phoenix, AZ; and a sister, Jane Perry of Seattle, WA.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Talbert.

Private family services will be held with Father John McLoughlin officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. A celebration of life for Dr. Lippert will be held at a later date due to the current health situation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Ohio Food Bank at 1380 East Kibby Street, Lima, Ohio 45804. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.