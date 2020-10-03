1/1
Annette Shorter
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Ms. Annette Shorter, age 56, passed from this life on Monday, September 28, 2020 at approximately 3:30 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on April 27, 1964 in Lima, Ohio to James and Minnie Mae (Vann) Shorter; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Shorter retired from Baton Rouge Healthcare for after over 21 years. She was a member of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 daughters; Vermetha T. Shorter and Danielle T. Shorter both of Lima. A special nephew whom she raised; William D. Harmon of Lima. A granddaughter; Ziniyah Z. Shorter of Lima. 3 sisters; Diane Shorter, Georgianne Shorter and Florene Cowan (Minister Hayes) of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 3 sisters; Debra Ann Shorter, Geraldine Shorter and Patricia A. Shorter.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. The family will be present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Entombment – Woodlawn Mausoleum

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the SHORTER Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Service
12:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved