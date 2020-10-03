LIMA — Ms. Annette Shorter, age 56, passed from this life on Monday, September 28, 2020 at approximately 3:30 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on April 27, 1964 in Lima, Ohio to James and Minnie Mae (Vann) Shorter; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Shorter retired from Baton Rouge Healthcare for after over 21 years. She was a member of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 daughters; Vermetha T. Shorter and Danielle T. Shorter both of Lima. A special nephew whom she raised; William D. Harmon of Lima. A granddaughter; Ziniyah Z. Shorter of Lima. 3 sisters; Diane Shorter, Georgianne Shorter and Florene Cowan (Minister Hayes) of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 3 sisters; Debra Ann Shorter, Geraldine Shorter and Patricia A. Shorter.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. The family will be present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Entombment – Woodlawn Mausoleum

