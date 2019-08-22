LIMA — Annette Butler Voehringer, 62, passed away at 3:07 a.m. August 21, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Annette was born March 9, 1957 in Lima, OH, to Arthur and Annabelle (Hollar) Butler who preceded her in death. On September 23, 2006 she married Mark Voehringer who survives.

For many years, Annette worked for Marathon Electric in inventory control. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Along with her husband, survivors include a daughter, Theresa Bambaloff of Medina, OH, son Danny (Jeannine) Bambaloff of Lima, OH, stepsons Cory Tellez and Ryan Tellez, brothers Randy (Linda) Butler of Michigan and Jan (Debbie) Butler of Lima, OH, sister Judy McPheron of Lima, OH, sister-in-law Billie Judjek, former husband Keith Bambaloff of Lima, OH and grandchildren Shayla Bambaloff, Dyani Bambaloff, Jacob Bystricky, Harold Howard, Keagan, Monique, Faith, Dyllan, Dacoda, and Ethan.

She was preceded in death by brothers William Butler, Arthur Butler III and Gary Butler, and brother-in-law Jim McPheron.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, Pastor Darrell Bucher to officiate the service. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.