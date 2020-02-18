Annie Callahan

Obituary
LIMA — Mrs. Annie Lee Callahan, age 90, passed from this life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at approximately 6:08 p.m. at her home with her family surrounding her.

She was born on November 7, 1929 in Lester, West Virginia to Isaac and Lula (Horrison) Corpening; both parents are deceased.

On April 12, 1947 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. James E. Callahan, Sr.; he preceded her in death on May 28, 1993.

Mrs. Callahan retired from Ford Motor Company after many years of service. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and the U.A.W. Local #1219.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 4 sons; Ronald A. Callahan (Greta) and Timothy L. Callahan both of Lima. Reginald L. Callahan (Jackie) of Atlanta, GA. Terrance L. Callahan (Monique) of Toronto, Canada. A daughter; Arlenma L. Pace (William) of Lester, W.VA. 21 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 29 great-great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons; James E. Callahan, II and Carlos R. Callahan. A daughter; Ardrema L. Callahan. 4 brothers; Charlie Corpening, Moses Corpening, Clyde Corpening and Sam Corpening. 4 sisters; Elizabeth Corpening, Louise Lash, Ruth Foster and Leola Clemons.

Home going services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. David Kelly, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. also at the Church

Interment -Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the CALLAHAN Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
