LIMA — Annie Theresa Dilworth, 68 of Lima, passed away January 3, 2020, at 2:00 a.m., at Shawnee Manor.

Annie was born June 20, 1951 in Rome, GA to Paul and Jewel (Williamson) Haynes who preceded her in death. She married Joseph Jackson in 1970 and he preceded her in death. She later married Robert J. Dilworth on December 24, 1988 and he died on Dec. 23, 2008.

Survivors include her children: Melissa (fiancé Leonard Mitchell) Robinson of Cleveland, OH, Stephanie Jackson of Lima, Reggie Jackson of Tampa, FL and Kiara Jackson of Lima; three sisters: Paulette Chambers of Lima, Wanda Haynes and Bonnie Millhouse both of Sidney; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two sisters, Sara Chambers and Paulean Callahan.

Annie was on the Usher Board at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from Honda in 1999. She attended Sidney High School and enjoyed playing BINGO.

Services will begin at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services, with Elders Willie Campbell and John Holly officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday, both in the funeral home.

