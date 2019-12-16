LIMA — "Mother" Annie Pearl (Watkins) Gooding, 89, transitioned from this earthly life to be with the Lord at 6:59 p.m. December 13, 2019 at her home in Lima surrounded by loving family members. She was born on March 27, 1930 in Courtland, Ala., to the late Mary Lee Woods. Her father, Buddy Watkins, preceded her in death. On August 16, 1948, she married Tommie Lee (Tucker) Gooding, who preceded her in death on March 4, 1998.

Mother Gooding attended school in Alabama. She moved to Lima with her husband when they were 19 years old. She was a committed mother and dedicated homemaker, who after her children were grown up, worked 10 years at Metropolitan Bank.

She committed her life to Christ at 32 years old. A firm believer in the Apostolic Faith, she was baptized in Jesus' Name and filled with the Holy Ghost. She most recently was a member of In Faith Ministries, where she was a devoted "Mother" of the church until her declining health limited her attendance. She previously was a member at Grace Church Worldwide Ministries, Greater Christ Temple Church and Christ Temple Church, where she originally accepted Christ.

Mother Gooding was a true servant of God who demonstrated her sincere love for Him by serving God's people in many capacities. She was a long-time Sunday School teacher to hundreds of young people, hospital ambassador and spiritual counselor to many. Mother Gooding had a humble, loving spirit and was known for generously giving of her time, support and financial resources in any way she could to help others. Mother Gooding loved reading and studying the Bible. But she was most well-known as a prayer warrior who prayed constantly for people near and far. She considered it just part of her Christian service.

Before her health declined, Mother Gooding enjoyed fishing, cooking, sewing and working crossword puzzles and word search games.

She is survived by her 8 sons: Hilton Bobby (Crystal) Wilson, Tommie L. Gooding, Jr., Ernest J. Gooding, Ray A. (Gwen) Gooding, Mitchell R. (Michelle) Gooding all of Lima. Terry G. (Eunice) Gooding of Evans, Ga; Mike Gooding of Newport, Ky; and Gregory A. (Brenda) Gooding of Killeen, TX; 2 daughters; Annie B. (Mike) Jones and Denise M. Haywood both of Lima. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren. 2 sisters, Eva May Draper and Pearlene Jones, both of Courtland, Al. A host of nieces and nephews, her beloved church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Booker Watkins.

Home going services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:00 noon at In Faith Ministries with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon where the family will receive friends until time of services at noon, also at the Church.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the GOODING Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.co