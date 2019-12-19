LIMA — Ms. Annie Ruth Ward, 85, went home to be with the Lord 8:03 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Ms. Ward was born on Tuesday, February 13, 1934 in Ethelsville, Alabama to the union of the late Porter and Taffie (Tremmier) Brown.

Annie was married to L.C. Brown who preceded her in death, and in 1962, she met J.D. Ward who became her life-long companion.

Ms. Ward was a child-care provider for several doctors and teachers in the area. She was also a beautician who ran a beauty shop out of her home for several years. She was business smart and at the age of fifteen she bought a house for her mother which she owned until just earlier this year! She was a faithful member of the Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the Senior Choir and Ruth Ingram Mission Society until her health began to fail. She had also previously been a member of the Willing Workers.

Her survivors include four daughters, April Ward of Joliet, Illinois; Michelle Ward, Tiffany (Rev. Shawn) Russell of Lima and Raienne (Deon) Hoggs of Indianapolis, Indiana; two sons, Pierre Ward and Edward Ward both of Lima. Two sisters: Marilyn Merriweather and Margie Brown of Houston, Texas and a brother, Johnny (Janet) Brown of Warren, Arkansas. Also surviving are her special niece and nephews, Bernita Williams and LeRoy Jackson both of Lima, Zachary Colbert of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Barry Jackson of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by three sisters: Lee Vosia Jackson, Bernice Colbert and Mary C. McCoy and two brothers, Ernest and James Brown and a son, Douglas Ward.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Robert Toney officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Park Cemetery, Tuscaloosa, Alabama at a later date.

Friends and family may call 4:00 unto 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22 at the Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church, 109 E. Eleventh Street Lima, Ohio 45804. Family will be present from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be left at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.