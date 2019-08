LIMA — Annis L. "Ann" Piper, 88, died at 5:30 a.m. Aug. 14, 2019, at Lima Manor.

Services will begin at noon Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger. Pastor Mark Andreasen will officiate. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.