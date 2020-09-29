Anthony Bryan

LIMA — Anthony A. "Tony" Bryan, age 60, was called into the presence of the Lord at 11:10 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020, at The Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center.

Tony was born June 23, 1960, in Lima, to Lee Bryan and Toneta (Long) Bryan Meeker.

Tony was a 1978 graduate of Elida High School and Apollo Career Center. He worked as a mechanic for many years. Tony was an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast.

He is survived by his mom, Toneta L. (Robert) Bryan Meeker of Lima; dad, Lee A. (Donna) Bryan of FL; half-sister, Lindsay (Tim) Ratliff and family of FL; nephew, Cale (Joelle) Bryan and family of Fair Oaks, CA; niece, Rebekah (Patrick) Berbach and family of Tipp City and uncle, Rick (Bev) Long of Alger.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Evelyn Long and Clyde and Maxine Bryan; brother, Cristopher Joseph Bryan and half-sister, Leeanne Bryan.

Funeral services will begin at 7:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020, at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Russ Thomas will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 7:00 PM Saturday, October 3, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

