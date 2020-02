CRIDERSVILLE — Anthony F. 'Tony' Plapp, age 33 of Slidell, Louisiana and formerly of Waynesfield, passed Thursday, February 13, 2020.

He was born August 12, 1986 in Suffolk, Virginia to Joren F. and Charlotte L. McDaries Plapp, who survive in Waynesfield.

Arrangement are being completed at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.