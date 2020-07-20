Anthony Hurley

LIMA — Mr. Anthony Charles Hurley, age 58, passed from this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at approximately 7:24 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on October 15, 1961 in Sheffield, Alabama to Frank Marvely and Nellie Lee Hurley; parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Hurley worked for Pass Stone Industries and he was a former Radio Announcer in Muscle Shoals, Alabama at station WZZA. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church where he was a member of the Choir, Northwestern Layman's Male Chorus, Usher Board and Kitchen Committee.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory; 3 brothers; Ike W. Hurley of Sheffield, AL. Wendell Hurley (Pamela) of Columbus Ohio and Rodney D. Hurley (Amber) of Lima. A sister-in-law; Ingrid Hurley of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother; Herbert M. Hurley.

There will be no services.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

