Anthony Hurley
LIMA — Mr. Anthony Charles Hurley, age 58, passed from this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at approximately 7:24 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on October 15, 1961 in Sheffield, Alabama to Frank Marvely and Nellie Lee Hurley; parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Hurley worked for Pass Stone Industries and he was a former Radio Announcer in Muscle Shoals, Alabama at station WZZA. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church where he was a member of the Choir, Northwestern Layman's Male Chorus, Usher Board and Kitchen Committee.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory; 3 brothers; Ike W. Hurley of Sheffield, AL. Wendell Hurley (Pamela) of Columbus Ohio and Rodney D. Hurley (Amber) of Lima. A sister-in-law; Ingrid Hurley of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother; Herbert M. Hurley.

There will be no services.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the HURLEY Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
