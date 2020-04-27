LIMA — Anthony J. Malcolm Sr., age 78, passed away April 26, 2020, at 6:29 am, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Anthony was born April 6, 1942 in Lima, to Anthony and Vera (George) DelFavero, both of whom preceded him in death. In 1963, he married Linda (Lentz) Malcolm who survives in Lima.

Anthony worked for many years as a welder at Clark Equipment and then at General Dynamics where he eventually retired. He was crucial in helping to create the Veteran's Freedom Flag Monument meant to honor our nation's veterans. He enjoyed working on cars and especially loved being the mechanic for his family. Anthony was always the first person to help others. He loved going to the V.F.W. with his son. He loved his family most of all.

Survivors include: wife, Linda (Lentz) Malcolm; children, Anthony Malcolm Jr., Kimberly (David) Tuttle, and Kelly (Kim) Oliver; siblings, Donnie Durst, Pattie (Glenn) Bond, and Judy (Tom) Tauscher; grandchildren, Ashley Williams, Anthony "TJ" (Sayaka) Oliver, Lila Rose Malcolm, Carter Malcolm, and Madlyn Rose Malcolm; as well as great grandchildren, Hunter Williams and Hayden Williams.

Preceded in death by: parents, Anthony and Vera (George) DelFavero; as well as brother, Walter (Jeannie) Malcolm.

A private entombment will take place at the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com