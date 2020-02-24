LAKEVIEW — Anthony Aaron "Tony" Parmenter, 48, of Lakeview, Ohio passed away February 18, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tony was born on February 11, 1972 in Greenville, OH, the youngest of seven children. A God-fearing man, and a true patriot, he served 8 years in the Army National Guard for love of country and received an honorable discharge. Tony then dedicated himself to pursuing and receiving a Journeyman/ Lineman certification and developed a wide range of skills enhanced by a lifetime of helping others. Tony's sensitive heart shone brightest when he was needed and answering a call for help. Tony was the guy who would give you the shirt off his back while fixing your furnace at midnight in a snowstorm. He was bright and funny and eager to please. He brought the word "neighborly" to life with his acceptance of everyone and refusal to ever judge or dismiss anyone. All who knew him are convinced he never met a stranger, and all who had the pleasure of his company say they have never met anyone like him. We are left shaken by the totality of him. Tony's unquestionable love and verbal appreciation for his favorite things were well known. He loved his fiancé Bethany; he loved supporting her in her career and at home. He loved singing to her with a big smile on his face and proclaiming to the world his love for her. He loved his son and his large family and would delight in every minute spent among them and telling stories about his time with them. His beagle, Olivia, was such a blessing to his cuddling habit. Tony had the stubbornness to be an avid fisherman and the patience to catch a fish. He loved Lowe's, Busch Light beer, karaoke, and camping. Tony was a fine, fierce, hard-working human who wasn't afraid to laugh, smile, cry, or try. His stubborn refusal to give up during his cancer battle is a testament to his bravery. He will never be replaced here on earth, and the world is a little emptier without him. When you see the sun glimmering on the ocean, lake or pond, please think of Tony's open and pure heart and spread kindness on this earth. We will love you forever, Tony. Thank you for opening our hearts and thank you for showing us how to treasure life. Survived by his true love and fiancé Bethany Bice, Son, Garrett Wert, Parents, Karen and Paul Parmenter, Sisters, Lisa (Chris) Rismiller, Paula (Jeff) Allen, Stacy (Michael) Muhlenkamp, Brothers, Randy (Patti) Parmenter, Bill (Elizabeth) Parmenter, Doug (Teresa Satterwhite Gibson) Parmenter and his loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents, William aka Billy and Rose Parmenter and Arthur and Wavelene Wion.

In celebrating Tony's life, Reverend Jim Ellington will begin funeral services at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview, with visitation from 3-5 pm. Military rites will be performed by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tony's name may be given to Indian Lake CSC "Courage, Strength and Cure" 8524 St. Rt 368, Huntsville, OH 43324 or ILDC, PO Box 103, Russells Point, OH 43348 or ildcohio.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.