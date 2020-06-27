LIMA — Anthony R. Sharp, 55, passed away at 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home.

Anthony was born on May 6, 1965, in Macon, Georgia, to Robert Lee Sharp who is deceased and Dixie Lee (Bracewell) Sharp who survives in Georgia.

Anthony was a carpenter by trade. He was also a paratrooper in the Army.

He is survived by his mother; significant other of 20 years, Fairy Contreras; sons: Levi, Steven and Dalton; two sisters and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother.

There will be no public visitation or service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .