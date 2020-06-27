Anthony Sharp
1965 - 2020
LIMA — Anthony R. Sharp, 55, passed away at 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home.

Anthony was born on May 6, 1965, in Macon, Georgia, to Robert Lee Sharp who is deceased and Dixie Lee (Bracewell) Sharp who survives in Georgia.

Anthony was a carpenter by trade. He was also a paratrooper in the Army.

He is survived by his mother; significant other of 20 years, Fairy Contreras; sons: Levi, Steven and Dalton; two sisters and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother.

There will be no public visitation or service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
