Anthony Strawser

ANGOLA, Ind. — 37 year old Anthony (Tony) Colt Strawser passed away in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

He graduated from Mississinawa Valley in 2002 and went to college at the University of Northwestern Ohio. He was the owner of HMH (Handy Man Home Improvement).

Tony loved his children, they were his life. He also loved the lake and anything with a motor that went fast. He had a real zest for life.

Tony was Born on May 18, 1983 in Angola, IN. He leaves behind 3 children: Aaron Colt Strawser 16 and Maisie Nicole Strawser 14 of Lima, Ohio, and Sawyer Colt Strawser of Angola, IN. He is also survived by his parents Laura and Joe Teeter of Union City, OH and Timothy Strawser of Angola, IN; His siblings Jessica (Derick) Thacker of Bradford, OH, Ashley Strawser (Jesse Lipps) of Palestine, OH, Amber (Zane) Peters of Union City, IN, Tyler Rathert (Cayla Noble) of West Alexandria, OH, Joseph Teeter and Emma Teeter of Union City, OH and Kayla Strawser of Angola, IN. As well as 11 nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his great grandma Rosie Deller, grandma Marianna Teeter, aunt Teri Strawser as well as 4 aunts, 4 uncles and numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dr. OJ (Doc) and Gene Strawser, Randy and Loraine Deller, Carl Teeter, and his uncle Michael Book.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 29th at Buck Lake Ranch in the Big Red Barn. 2705 W. Buck Lake Rd. Angola, In 46703. We will gather for dinner after the service. BYOB

Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services-Highland.