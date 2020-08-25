1/1
Anthony Strawser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA, Ind. — 37 year old Anthony (Tony) Colt Strawser passed away in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

He graduated from Mississinawa Valley in 2002 and went to college at the University of Northwestern Ohio. He was the owner of HMH (Handy Man Home Improvement).

Tony loved his children, they were his life. He also loved the lake and anything with a motor that went fast. He had a real zest for life.

Tony was Born on May 18, 1983 in Angola, IN. He leaves behind 3 children: Aaron Colt Strawser 16 and Maisie Nicole Strawser 14 of Lima, Ohio, and Sawyer Colt Strawser of Angola, IN. He is also survived by his parents Laura and Joe Teeter of Union City, OH and Timothy Strawser of Angola, IN; His siblings Jessica (Derick) Thacker of Bradford, OH, Ashley Strawser (Jesse Lipps) of Palestine, OH, Amber (Zane) Peters of Union City, IN, Tyler Rathert (Cayla Noble) of West Alexandria, OH, Joseph Teeter and Emma Teeter of Union City, OH and Kayla Strawser of Angola, IN. As well as 11 nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his great grandma Rosie Deller, grandma Marianna Teeter, aunt Teri Strawser as well as 4 aunts, 4 uncles and numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dr. OJ (Doc) and Gene Strawser, Randy and Loraine Deller, Carl Teeter, and his uncle Michael Book.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 29th at Buck Lake Ranch in the Big Red Barn. 2705 W. Buck Lake Rd. Angola, In 46703. We will gather for dinner after the service. BYOB

Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services-Highland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 25, 2020
Prayers to Strawser's family and friends! My husband and I worked with him at Menards. He will be missed! Prayers for the days ahead.
Melanie Kershner
Coworker
August 25, 2020
I use to work with Tony at Menards years ago,a good man,a good worker! My condolences to his children and family,my thoughts and prayers are with you all!! :(

Jeff Davis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved