HOWELL, Mich. — Antonia (Toni) Grimm, age 83 of Howell, passed away on March 27, following a long illness. The daughter of Carl and Mary Backus (deceased), she grew up in Lima, Ohio, where she began her lifelong vocation teaching dance to children, adults, and disabled children, her special love. More recently her Michigan career was filled with the Recycled Rockettes, a lively tap dance group of senior citizens which she loved and developed at the Hartland Michigan Senior Center. Toni is survived by Harold (Hal), her husband of 52 years, three children, Lisa (Paul) Ventimiglia, Scott (Alison) Grimm, Jason (Allison) Grimm, and five grandchildren, Dominic and Natalie Ventimiglia and Kadence, Ava and Landon Grimm. Also surviving are her sister Kris (Lou) Caira, and 7 nieces and nephews. One grandchild, Lorin Grimm, and a brother, Jim Backus preceded her in death. There will be a celebration of Toni's life held later in the spring. To share a "Memorial Tribute", please visit www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com. If you choose, donations in her memory may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at https://tribute.themmrf.org/ToniGrimm