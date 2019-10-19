ST. MARYS — Arlene M. Eberle, 87, of Saint Marys, died 4:28 P.M. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Vancrest of Saint Marys.

She was born August 7, 1932, in Minster, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Matilda (Frericks) Helmsing.

She married Charles "Al" Eberle of May 9, 1953, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster; he survives at the residence.

She is also survived by her children: Katherine "Kate" Ellis (and Brad DuBois) of Saint Marys; Margaret "Peg" (Randy) Speckman of Saint Marys; Timothy (Chae) Eberle of Columbus, Ohio; Michael (Andrea) Eberle of Saint Marys; Amy (Steve) Dues of New Bremen; Mary (Vince) Craft of Saint Marys.

She is survived by a sister, Joan Dieringer of Saint Marys. She is survived by her 18 grandchildren: Andrew Ellis; Emily Knapke; Amy Ellis; Teresa Koch; Sarah Speckman; Michael Eberle; Jenna Eberle; Charle Eberle; Rachel Dues;Mark Dues; Amanda Dues; Nicholas Dues; Jon Craft; Abbey Masonbrink; Melanie (Tony) Schnippel; Alison DuBois; Kate DuBois; Jim DuBois. She is survived by 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by a son-in-law, Tom Ellis.

Arlene was a 1950 graduate of Minster High School. She was a homemaker and a wonderful cook. She was well known among her family and friends as a great baker. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Saint Marys, and the Altar Sodality of the Church.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and they were the pride and joy of her life.

Funeral rites for family and friends will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 West High Street, Saint Marys, Father Barry Stechschulte, officiant. Private family burial rites will then follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends are invited to call from 4-8 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to the Minster Historical Society.

Condolences may be sent to Arlene's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net