KOSSUTH — Arliss U. Herron, 82, of Kossuth, passed away peacefully in the Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center at 1:33 AM Monday, March 4, 2019 following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 6, 1936 in St. Marys to the late Robert Clem and Edna Goodwin Ralston. She married Julius Jerome "Jack" Herron on August 20, 1955 and he died August 5, 2001.

Surviving are her six children; Ernest Herron of Kossuth; Randy (Tammy) Herron of Wapakoneta;

Mark (Crystal) Herron of Ft. Jennings; Bradley (Milissa) Herron of Spencerville; Amy (Brett) Mullins of Waynesfield and Christine (James) Schaffer of Wapakoneta;12 grandchildren; several great grand and 2 great great grandchildren; her sibings; Wendel Ralston of Van Wert; Clem (Debra) Ralston of Mendon; Roberta Whited of MI. and Bart (Candy) Ralston of Lima; in-laws; Mary (Richard) Butler of Front Royal, VA. and Linda Vee Pendleton of Chicago.

Preceding her in death is her siblings; Robert Sheldon Ralston, Craig Ralston, and her in-laws; Linda Ralston, Charles Whited and Joyce Rothermel.

Arliss was a 1954 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and had worked 13 plus years in Medical Transcription at St. Rita's Medical Center. She attended the Spencerville Church of the Nazarene and was the family caregiver. She enjoyed NASCAR and Jeff Gordon racing and collecting Thomas Kinkade artwork. The family requests that friends bring in photos related to Arliss' to be enjoyed at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Tom Shobe officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery near Mendon.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 8 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to services Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Auglaize County Council on Aging or to the Auglaize County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]