BLUFFTON — Arliss Dale Plaugher, 84, passed away December 27, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born January 15, 1935 in Lafayette to the late Odie and Dortha (Kettimon) Plaugher. On October 26, 1956 he married Barbara Hall Plaugher who survives.

Arliss graduated from Harrod High School. He worked at various jobs including for the Allen County Farm Bureau, Contris Stockyards, had been a foreman at Bluffton Septic Company, Ex-Cello Corp., Warner-Swasey, Clark Equipment, was a heavy equipment operator and was a lifetime farmer. He later owned and operated Arliss D. Plaugher Builders from which he retired. Arliss was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Bluffton and former member of the Harrod Christian Church. He was an active member of the Bluffton Lions Club and was a Melvin Jones Fellow. Arliss was a member of VOSH which he served on 18 missions including Central and South America, Eastern Europe and Haiti. He received the Jefferson Award for volunteer service.

Survivors also include two sons, Roger (Rosemary) Plaugher of Bluffton, Randall (Teresa) Plaugher of Wapakoneta; two daughters, Susan (Keith) Kaufman of Columbus, Ohio, Mary Plaugher of Stockton, California; seven grandchildren, Kyle Dray, Charlie (Billi) Dray, Samantha (Eric) Miller, Jacob Kaufman, Alex Kaufman, Sarah Plaugher, Michael Plaugher; five great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Harriet Hall of Lima, Katy Turner of Waynesfield, Janet (Russell) Young of Harrod and Luella DuVernay of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Arliss was preceded in death by a brother, Karlton Plaugher.

A Graveside Service will begin at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Salem-Westminster Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, Bluffton. Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ.

